Assam: 36 New COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.75 %

Assam on Tuesday reported 36 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload of 416. The positivity rate stood at 0.75 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 104 cured cases of the virus were discharged, and 2 deaths were registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 4,794 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup-M (18), Kamrup-R (3), Barpeta (2) and Nalbari (2).

The 2 deaths recorded today were reported from Dibrugarh (1) and Dima Hasao (1).

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 7,24,013 cases, with the total recoveries touching 7,15,615. The recovery rate stood at 98.84 percent.

Meanwhile, the total deaths went up to 6,635 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.92 percent.