Assam: 38 Cattle Heads Seized, Four Held

As many as 38 cattle heads were seized by Assam police in Guwahati’s Jorabat on Tuesday.

In separate operations by East Guwahati Police Department from Sonapur Police Station and Basistha Police Station at Jorabat Outpost intercepted illegal cattle movement at the Toll gate.

Four persons have been arrested in connection to the seizures.

The arrestees have been identified as Abdul Hasim and Imrajul Islam, both residents of Samuguri, Abdul Mutalib of Rupohihat and Mustafa Ahmed of Rupohihat.

As per reports, the accused individuals were smuggling 38 cows from Nagaon to Nine Mile and Meghalaya in a truck bearing registration number AS01DD2168.

The truck has been seized and further investigation is on.