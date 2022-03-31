Assam: 4 Arrested In Temple Robbery Case

Four persons have been arrested from different locations in Assam’s Sonipur district in connection with a robbery incident at the iconic Hanuman Mandir at Kharupetia in Darrang district.

The four arrested individuals have been identified as Billal Hussain (23), Abed Ali (22), Hajibur Rahman (40) and Rafikul Islam (27), all residents of Katonigaon.

As per reports, the accused confessed their crime during interrogation. The stolen goods however couldn’t be recovered so far.

Police have registered a case (No 69/22) under sections 457 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the four accused.

On Tuesday, the accused burglers broke several locks and managed to enter the temple premises and looted four idols beside other valuable objects worth lakhs.

They also looted cash by breaking the donation box.

