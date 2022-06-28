Assam: 4 Dead in a Road Accident at Kaliabor

In a tragic accident, four persons have been killed after a vehicle fell into gorge at Kaliabor in Assam while one was critically injured.

The Honda Accent vehicle bearing registration number AS 03 AE 8003 lost control as the National Highway 37 in Kanchanjuri under Bagori police outpost has been submerged under water while the vehicle fell into the gorge.

Four persons have died on the spot while one critically injured. The incident took place at 8 am on Tuesday morning while the vehicle was on its way to Jorhat from Guwahati.

The deceased have been identified as Sachin Bordoloi (18), Lohit Das (23), Risabh Das (19) and Rahul Senapati.