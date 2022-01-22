Assam: ₹4 Lakhs Worth Items Stolen From School In Chirang

In a reported case of robbery, a high school was robbed off items worth lakhs on Saturday, the principal of the school informed.

The incident took place at Hatipota Anchalik High School situated in Dhaligaon in Assam’s Chirang district.

Thieves reportedly broke into the school premises and stole items worth nearly four lakhs. Solar panels installed in the school, worth lakhs, were reported missing by the school authorities.

Further, authorities reported that an inverter, along with eight batteries was also stolen by the thieves.

The Principal of the high school said that the stolen itmes were worth nearly four lakhs.

Meanwhile, the identity of the thieves are yet to be established. The police have noted the case and opened an investigation into the matter.