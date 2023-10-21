Assam: 4 Separate Accidents Claim 4 Lives On Saptami

The first day of Durga Puja has been marred by accidents across Assam and in Guwahati with as many as four such incidents which claimed four lives leaving several injured.
In a major road mishap, two city buses collided head-on in Guwahati's Basistha following which, Basistha Police was called in.
As per reports, the incident took place near Basistha Chariali as a bus headed towards Basistha temple collided with an oncoming bus from the other direction.
As a result of the accident, both the city buses picked up damages. Meanwhile, there were no immediate reports of injuries or loss of lives. Basistha Police soon arrived at the scene and took control of the situation.
Elsewhere, two people were killed in a tragic road accident in Assam's Chirang, reports claimed. According to the reports, the incident took place at Nehalgaon near Basugaon town as the two victims, riding their motorcycle, rammed into a stationary tanker from behind.
Both the rider of the two-wheeler and the pillion rider were killed on the spot in the collision. The deceased were identified as Kanistha Rai and Kapil Rai, uncle and nephew in relation. Following the accident, locals came out on the streets causing tensions to flare.
In another incident, a major road accident claimed the life of a fourth-grade employee in Barpeta's Bhawanipur in Assam.
Reports stated that the accident took place on national highway-27 where an unidentified vehicle ran over the person. The victim was a fourth grade employee at the Bhawanipur Anchalik College. He was reportedly returning home after his duty when he was hit and tragically killed.
In yet another tragic accident, this time in Assam's Helem, two trucks collided head on on national highway 15 leaving one person dead and three others injured, officials informed.
The identities of the deceased and the injured were not immediately established. The three persons who sustained serious injuries, were shifted to an infirmiry.