Assam: 4,189 New COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate At 9.61 %

Assam on Tuesday reported 4,189 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload of 41,498. The positivity rate stood at 9.61 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 6,747 cured cases of the virus were discharged, and 19 deaths were registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 43,587 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (998), Tinsukia (219), Kamrup Rural (211), and Jorhat (208).

The 19 deaths recorded today were reported from Cachar (3), Sonitpur (3), Dibrugarh (2), Nagaon (2), Biswanath (1), Golaghat (1), Jorhat (1), Kamrup Metro (1), Kamrup Rural (1), Karimganj (1), Nalbari (1) Sivasagar (1), and Tinsukia (1).

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 7,02, 902 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,53,719. The recovery rate stood at 93.00 percent.

Meanwhile, the total deaths went up to 6,338 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.90 percent.