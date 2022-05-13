Assam: 45 Cattle Heads Seized In Nagaon, 5 Smugglers Held

Assam police on Friday seized 45 cattle heads and arrested five alleged cattle smugglers in Nagaon district.

Two trucks and two other vehicles were also seized in the operation, police said.

The two trucks were intercepted in the Rupahihat police station area based on a tip-off. A total of 45 cattle heads were seized along with the trucks as no valid documents were produced for transportation of the cattle.

Additionally, two other cars accompanying the trucks have also been seized, a police officer said.



"We have started an investigation to find out from where the trucks were coming and where these were headed to," he added.

