Assam: 46 New COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.77 %

Assam on Friday reported 46 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload of 966. The positivity rate stood at 0.77 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 209 cured cases of the virus were discharged, and 3 deaths were registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 6,009 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kokrajhar (11), Kamrup-M (9), Jorhat (3), and Biswanath (2).

The 3 deaths recorded today were reported from Cachar (1), Jorhat (1) and Kamrup-M (1).

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 7,23,907 cases, with the total recoveries touching 7,14,968. The recovery rate stood at 98.77 percent.

Meanwhile, the total deaths went up to 6,626 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.92 percent.