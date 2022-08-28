Assam: 5 Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested from Mankachar

Five Bangladeshi nationals have been arrested from Mankachar in South Salmara-Mankachar district of Assam.

The Bangladeshis were arrested by the Border Security Force (BSF) from Sisumora at the Indo-Bangladesh border for illegally entering into India on Saturday.

The arrested persons are residents of Gaibandha district of Bangladesh.

The arrested persons have been identified as Suraj Miya, Jahidul Islam, Jahidul Islam, Abdul Salam and Maidul Islam.

They were handed over to the Bangladesh Border Guard on humanitarian ground as a goodwill gesture.