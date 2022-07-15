Assam: 5 Critically Injured as E-Rickshaw Turns Turtle

At least five persons were critically injured after an e-rickshaw lost control and overturned in Assam’s Darrang district.

The incident was reported from Dalgaon town in the district.

Following the incident, all five of the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

The identities of the victims couldn’t be ascertained.

On Wednesday, at least two persons were killed and six others were grievously injured in a road accident that took place near Silapathar under Assam’s Dhemaji district.

According to reports, the accident took place when the vehicle carrying eight passengers lost control and collided with the railing of a damaged bridge at Silasuti, close to Silapathar.

The vehicle was en route Itanagar from Yingkiong.

Following the incident, police reached the scene and rushed the injured to a nearby hospital.