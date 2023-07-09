Assam: 5 Shops Gutted Down In Fire At Rupohihat

A devastating fire engulfed Rupohihat Tinali in Assam's Nagaon district, resulting in the complete destruction of five grocery stores.
The incident took place during the wee hours of Sunday.
According to sources, the blaze, suspected to have originated from an electrical transformer malfunction, caused property losses estimated at around Rs 20 lakh.
The inferno quickly spread, intensifying the challenges faced by firefighters as they battled the flames.
Despite their efforts, the stores were ultimately reduced to ashes. Local authorities and emergency services swiftly responded to the scene, working diligently to control the fire and prevent further damage.
Earlier on June 29, a massive fire erupted at Kathpara village in Rupohihat originating from a house within the Kathpara Bhai Bhai Nursery.
The intensity of the blaze prompted a swift response from the Ambagan Fire Station, whose firefighters promptly arrived at the scene.