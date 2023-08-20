Assam: 53 Heroin Filled Containers Seized, Peddler Detained In Jorabat

As many as 53 containers stashed to the brim with heroin were seized during an anti-narcotics operation in Assam's Jorabat on Sunday, officials informed.
As per the officials, the operation was carried out by Jorabat Police during which one person was also detained.
The detained individual was identified as one Rafiqul Ali, a resident of Assam's Barpeta, said officials, adding that he had been running his operations out of a rented space in Guwahati's Hatigaon area.
Meanwhile, the seized narcotics were weighed to be around 90 grams, believed to be worth several lakhs, mentioned the police.