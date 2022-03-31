Assam: 6 Arrested In Advocate Murder Case

Assam police on Thursday arrested six persons in connection to an advocate murder case in Barpeta district.

Officials said that the murder weapon used in the crime has also been recovered by a team of State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

“6 persons arrested and on being led by the arrested assailant, the weapon used in the crime recovered from Bhelengi river by a team of divers of SDRF. A land dispute led to the murder of Smt. Rinima Begum on 21.03.2022 in Barpeta town. Ref Barpeta PS C/No.338/2022,” Bajali police tweeted.

On March 22, the advocate, Rinima Begum, was stabbed to death at Bilortari Hati in Barpeta town.

A resident of Banbarigaon, Begum was visiting her sister’s house in the Azad Nagar area for medical reasons. She was reportedly accompanying her sister for a medical check-up when three people arrived on a motorcycle and stabbed her with a dagger, resulting in her death.

Earlier, three people including a woman were detained in connection to the case.

They were picked up from Barpeta’s Bonbarigaon for their suspected involvement in the murder. Apart from the woman, who has been identified as the victim’s sister-in-law, the two men were identified as Jalkir Ali and T Ali.

