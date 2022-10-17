Assam: 6 Fall Ill After Consuming Poisonous Mushroom in Lanka

As many as seven people fell ill due to food poisoning at Lanka in Hojai district of Assam. The food poisoning has been suspected to have after consuming poisonous mushroom.

The incident took place at one Rabindra Mazumdar’s house in Joysagar. According to reports, the people fell unconscious after having dinner.

The people who fell ill have been admitted to Hojai hospital.

The persons have been identified as Biswajit Mazumdar, Jharna Mazumdar, Sujan Mazumdar, Sumitra Das, Mamoni Mazumdar, Lakhi Mazumdar and Payel Das.