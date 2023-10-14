Assam: 6 of Family Fall Ill After Consuming Poisonous Mushroom in Udalguri

At least six members of the same family fell critically ill after consuming poisonous mushroom in Assam’s Udalguri district on Saturday.
According to sources, the incident was reported in the Dimakuchi area where consumed the poisonous mushroom and fell seriously ill.
The affected persons were at first admitted to Dimakuchi Model Hospital, however, later they had to be transported to Udalguri Civil Hospital in four 108 ambulances for advanced treatment.
In July, a total of 17 persons fell ill after consuming wild mushrooms in Assam’s Dhemaji of which 14 persons were from Simen Sapori and 3 from West Subahi.
District Surveillance Officer (IDSP) of Dhemaji Dr. Jugen Das, who observed the health condition of the affected persons, had informed that their health was found stable after treatment and later released from Dhemaji Hospital.