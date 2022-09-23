Assam: 6 Tribes to Suspend Proposed Bandh Call Till November

The Janagosti Oikya Mancha of Assam has decided to suspend the proposed bandh call till November.

This decision was taken by the union after a meeting held with the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other cabinet ministers on Friday.

The representatives of the Janagosti Oikya Mancha however said that other protest demonstrations will be carried out as slated earlier.

Deliberations with the government will again be held on November.

Speaking after the meeting concluded, Assam cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika said that the deliberations ended on a positive note.

Hazarika said, “Our chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has given assurance to the representatives of the tribes to carry forward the procedure for the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status within six months. Almost 40 percent work has been completed. Talks are yet to take place with the tribal sanghas."

“Tripartite talks between the Janagosti Oikya Mancha, Tribal Sanghas and the government would take place in November, " the minister further said.

Notably, six communities of Assam that consist of Adivasi, Chutia, Koch-Rajbongshi, Matak, Moran and Tai-Ahom, have been demanding ST status. Granting ST status to these communities was one of the promises of the BJP ahead of the 2016 Assembly elections. These communities together comprise more than 30 percent of Assam’s electorate.