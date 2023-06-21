Assam: 60-Year-Old Man Swept Away in Flood Waters in Baihata Chariali

In yet another tragic incident, a 60-year-old person went missing at Assam's Baihata Chariali on Tuesday night. The person identified as Ramesh Deka, swept away at night in the rising flood water of Kalajal River due to continuous downpour.

A team of SDRF reached the site and has begun search operations on Wednesday morning.

The incident took place after Deka was returning from work. As the roads have been submerged under water, Deka pushed his scooter while he was being swept away.