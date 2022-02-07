Assam: 6.3kg Pangolin Scale Recovered In Tinsukia, 3 Held

A large amount of contraband pangolin scale has been recovered in Assam’s Tinsukia.

Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) Guwahati and Digboi Forest Division, in a joint operation, seized 6.300 kg of pangolin scale and arrested three persons in connection to it.

Acting on specific inputs, police launched an operation at Gogoi Dhaba near Makum National Highway in the district and nabbed the trio and recovered the contraband.

The arrestees were identified as Amal Bikash Sakma, Lakhi Ram Sakma, and Basant Kr Sakma.

As per reports, the trio hails from Arunachal Pradesh and brought the contraband items from their villages. Further investigation into the matter is on.

Pangolins are enlisted in Schedule-I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and declared a “critically endangered” species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).