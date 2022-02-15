Assam: 66 New COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.62 %

Assam on Tuesday reported 66 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload of 1,900. The positivity rate stood at 0.62 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 453 cured cases of the virus were discharged, and 5 deaths were registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 10,583 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (18), Kamrup Rural (6), Barpeta (4) and Goalpara (4).

The 5 deaths recorded today were reported from Nagaon (2), Kokrajhar (1), Sonitpur (1), and Tinsukia (1).

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 7,23,759 cases, with the total recoveries touching 7,13,897. The recovery rate stood at 98.64 percent.

Meanwhile, the total deaths went up to 6,615 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.91 percent.