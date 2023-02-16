Assam: 7 Stolen Bikes From Guwahati Found In Boko

As many as seven stolen bikes that had been reported missing from Guwahati, were recovered by the police on Thursday.
As per the information received, the bikes that were reported to have been stolen from Guwahati in the past. However, they were all located and recovered from Boko in Assam’s Kamrup district today.
Following the recovery of the stolen bikes from Boko’s Sontoli, they were all brought back to Guwahati where they are currently being kept at Latasil Police Station.
However, so far no one has come to claim the stolen bikes, police officials informed. Moreover, officials also said that two of the bikes that had been recovered today, did not have number plates.
It may be noted that last month, at least nine stolen bikes were recovered in an operation conducted by Guwahati Police on January 12.
According to sources, the city police carried out operation at several locations across Guwahati during which the stolen bikes were recovered. The police also arrested three people in connection with the recovery of the nine stolen bikes. The raid was carried out at Sontali, Malibari and Samaria.
In September last year, as many as 45 stolen bikes were recovered at Guwahati Railway Station by the police. As per the sources, Government Railway Police (GRP) seized the bikes from second platform of the railway station.
The bikes were stolen from Delhi and were en route to Nagaland’s Dimapur. The engine and chassis number of the stolen bikes were concealed with paint.
The GRP seized the bikes following information received from secret informers, however, no arrest were made in connection with the matter immediately.
In the year 2021, Khetri police busted a gang of motorcycle thieves and recovered a total of 12 stolen bikes from their possession. The entire network of the gang came to light via leads and trails that were being uncovered after several arrests were made in connection to it.
An East Guwahati Police District team from Khetri police apprehended three accused persons and recovered a stolen KTM Duke 250 bike from them. Thereafter, eight more accused persons were arrested based on the information given by the earlier arrestees. Seven stolen bikes were recovered from them.