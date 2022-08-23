Assam: 75 Cattle Heads Rescued In Kaliabor, Two Held

As many as 75 cattle heads were rescued by Assam police at Kaliabor under Assam’s Nagaon district on Monday night.

According to sources, the cattle heads were rescued from two pickup trucks that were intercepted at national highway no 37.

Two cattle smugglers were arrested in connection to it, identified as Nurul Hussain and Wahidul Islam.

Meanwhile, a case under relevant sections has been registered against the two arrested persons. Further investigation is on.

It may be mentioned that Assam police has been successfully thwarting several such cattle smuggling bids across the state.

On Saturday, a total of 51 cattle heads were rescued at Jorabat under Meghalaya’s Rib hoi district and Kamrup Metro.