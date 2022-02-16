Assam: 8-Year-Old Son Killed, Father Injured In Accident In Baksa

In a tragic road accident in Assam’s Baksa district, an eight-year-old boy was killed and his father grievously injured on Wednesday.

The incident happened early in the morning in Baksa’s Ananda Bazar area as the four-wheeler they were travelling, lost control and rolled over on the road, onlookers said.

While the father sustained critical injuries in the accident, the eight-year-old son died on the spot.

Local police from Ananda Bazar Police outpost reached the spot and retrieved the body of the deceased child. His mortal remains were sent to the nearby Mushalpur Civil Hospital in Mushalpur for post mortem.

The father was also rushed to the hospital in a critical condition where he is currently receiving treatment, the police informed.

The deceased child has been identified as Mrinmoy Medhi, while the father is Mrigen Medhi.

The father-son duo were reportedly returning to their residence in Ananda Bazar after attending a wedding in Assam’s Roumari when their car lost control resulting in the accident.

Meanwhile, in yet another road accident involving a two-wheeler, two youths were killed in Barama in the Baksa district on the national highway 13.

The two were reportedly heading towards Jalah village in the Baksa district from Guwahati.

They were killed on the spot after their two-wheeler collided with an unidentified vehicle. Their bodies were found lying on the roadside by locals.