Assam: 85-Year-Old Man Swept Away While Taking Bath In Brahmaputra

An 85-year-old man lost his life after being swept away by strong currents while taking a bath in the mighty River Brahmaputra on Thursday morning.
The deceased man has been identified as Bhogeswar Bora, a resident of Gayan village in Assam’s Majuli.
Bora had gone for his daily bath in the Brahmaputra, which is right beside his house on the river island. Unfortunately, as the currents were strong, he was swept away.
Locals later recovered his lifeless body few meters away on the river banks, sources informed.
Recently, a youth died by drowning in a pond at Kachari pathar area of Duliajan in Assam. Tthe youth identified as Mahesh Binjuar went to take bath in the pond after which he drowned.
His lifeless body was recovered two day after he went missing.
In a similar incident, another youth drowned to death in Golaghat district on July 2, 2023.
The youth identified as Chinu Karmakar of Rongagora in Bokakhat subdivision of Golaghat district of Assam drowned in a pond while taking bath. A team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) arrived at the scene and recovered the body from the lake.