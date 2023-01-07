Assam: 86 AANLA Cadres Lay Down Arms in Gossaigaon

86 cadres of the All Adivasi National Liberation Army (AANLA) laid down arms in Gossaigaon in Assam’s Kokrajhar district on Saturday.

The arms were laid down in the presence of Bhaskar Ojha, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Gossaigaon at a ceremony held at Mandariya village.

A huge cache of arms and ammunitions including a handmade AK 47, a 303 rifle, a stand gun, two Chinese pistols, eight handmade pistols, two handmade LMG, 14 detonators, 29 live rounds of bullets and five kilos of IED were laid down by the militants before the authorities.