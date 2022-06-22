Assam: 9 Children Fall Ill After Eating School Meal

As many as nine children fell ill due to suspected food poisoning at a school in Assam’s Golaghat district.

The incident has been reported from No 2 Bengenakhowa Primary school.

According to sources, the children fell ill after having lunch at school on Wednesday.

Following the incident, all of them were admitted to Swahid Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital for medical attention.

In April this year, a total of seven persons were killed in a span of just 3 days after consuming poisonous mushrooms in Assam’s Dibrugarh district.

All of them were rushed to the Assam Medical College Hospital (AMCH) but succumbed during treatment.