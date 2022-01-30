Assam: 910 New COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate At 6.95 %

Assam on Sunday reported 910 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload of 22,448. The positivity rate stood at 6.95 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 7,230 cured cases of the virus were discharged, and 20 deaths were registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 13,100 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (357), Lakhimpur (51), Barpeta (50), and Kamrup Rural (40).

The 20 deaths recorded today were reported from Cachar (2), Kamrup Metro (2), Sonitpur (2), Tinsukia (2), Barpeta (1), Biswanath (1), Bongaigaon (1), Charaideo (1), Darrang (1), Goalpara (1), Golaghat (1), Hojai (1), Jorhat (1), Kamrup Rural (1), Lakhimpur (1), and Udalguri (1).

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 7,14, 595 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,84,358. The recovery rate stood at 95.77 percent.

Meanwhile, the total deaths went up to 6,442 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.90 percent.