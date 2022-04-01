Assam: AASU Stages Statewide Protest over Price Rise

In view of skyrocketing prices of essential commodities in Assam, members of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) staged massive protests in different parts of the state on Friday.

The students’ union staged massive protests against the government and demanded a curb in the rising prices of fuel, cylinder, medicines and other essential commodities.

Members of the students' union protested in Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Golaghat and Sivasagar among others.

The AASU also staged massive protest in Guwahati. AASU Chief Adviser Samujjal Bhattacharya, President Dipanka Kumar nath were among others who staged protest rally.

The AASU has been staging protests against the rise in prices of essential commodities in different parts of the state.

Earlier this week, members of AASU staged a protest at Chabua in Dibrugarh district alleging failure by the state government in curbing the skyrocketing prices of fuel and other essential commodities. The protesters also sought the resignation of state food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass for failing to control price rise.

