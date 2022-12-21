Assam: AATSA Demand Release of 4 Youths Mistaken To Be ULFA-I Cadres

The All Assam Tea Students' Association (AATSA) staged massive demonstrations demanding justice regarding the firing incident at Pengeri forest area in Tinsukia district where four civilians were arrested mistaking them to be alleged ULFA-I cadres.

Raising slogans against the police, the protesting members staged agitations in front of the Pengeri Police Station demanding release of the four individuals at the earliest.

One of the AATSA members said, “The police have apprehended four of our brothers misguiding them as ULFA-I militants. The four youths had actually gone for fishing late at night and on their way back home they were caught by the police.”

The AATSA also alleged that there is no response from the police about the whereabouts of the four missing individuals.

“Amrit Mukhiar has been critically injured during police firing. We condemn police action and demand a high-level inquiry into the incident. We demand all our brothers to be released from police custody. We also demand all expenses of Amrit’s treatment,” the AATSA member further said.

Reportedly, the security forces and police apprehended Amrit Mukhiar and four other youths in the suspicion that they had given food and shelter to ULFA-I cadres on the night of December 19.