Assam: Abhi-Neel Murder Case; Final Arguments Heard In Nagaon Court

Eight years after the brutal killing of two young men that stunned Assam and the nation, hearings on final arguments in the Abhijeet-Nilotpal murder case are continuing in a Nagaon court, with the victims’ families still holding on to hope for justice.

The case, widely known as the Abhi-Neel lynching, is currently being heard in Assam's Nagaon district court after being transferred from Diphu on the plea of the victims’ families. As proceedings move closer to a verdict, both the defence and prosecution presented their arguments before the court this week.

Defence Seeks to Reframe Incident

On Thursday, defence counsel Manash Saraniya argued that the incident should not be treated as murder, attempting to cast doubt on the nature of the crime. His submissions reportedly sought to challenge the prosecution’s interpretation of events surrounding the deaths of the two youths.

According to sources, Public prosecutor Ziaur Kamar described the defence’s claims as untenable, stating that the case is supported by clear post-mortem findings, eyewitness accounts, and other material evidence presented during the trial. He expressed surprise that such a defence was being advanced despite what he termed substantial and consistent evidence on record.

Legal observers present during the hearing indicated that the court did not appear convinced by the defence’s attempt to dilute the charges.

As per the sources,the families of Abhijeet Nath and Nilotpal Das, the long legal battle has been marked by grief and endurance. Ajit Nath, father of Abhijeet, reiterated his faith in the judiciary and said the family continues to wait for a decisive judgment.

The horrific incident occurred on June 8, 2018, at Panjuri village under Dokmoka police station in Karbi Anglong district. Abhijeet Nath and Nilotpal Das, both residents of Guwahati and known for their love of travel and nature, had gone to visit a waterfall in the area when they were attacked by a mob following rumours spread on social media. The two were lynched in broad daylight, sparking nationwide outrage and debates on mob violence and misinformation.

The trial initially began in Diphu but was later shifted to Nagaon following concerns raised by the victims’ families. After years of hearings, testimonies, and examination of evidence, the case is now in its concluding phase.