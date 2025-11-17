Assam Accord Panel Meets, Final Report to Be Submitted Soon

The Assam government on Monday, November 17, convened a crucial meeting of the Sub-Committee formed to oversee the implementation of the historic Assam Accord, signalling that the panel is now in the final stages of preparing its report for Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The high-level review was held at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati.

Minister Atul Bora, who shared updates from the meeting on his X handle, said the government remains firmly committed to safeguarding the rights of Assam’s indigenous communities.

“Under the dynamic leadership of Hon’ble Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Assam Government continues its unwavering dedication to protecting the rights of Assam's indigenous communities and advancing their comprehensive development. A key aspect of this effort is the focused execution of the clauses of the historic Assam Accord — a top priority for our Government,” he posted.

Senior members of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), including Chief Advisor Samujjal Bhattacharjya, President Utpal Sarma and General Secretary Samiran Phukan, attended the meeting, reinforcing the student body’s longstanding role in monitoring the Accord’s progress. Officials from the Department for Implementation of the Assam Accord were also present.

During the session, Commissioner and Secretary G.D. Tripathi, Joint Secretary Arup Pathak and other senior officials briefed the Sub-Committee on progress made across key components of the Accord. The discussion focused on steps completed so far, gaps that still need to be addressed, and preparations required before the final report is submitted.

The government noted that extensive consultations have been held with various stakeholders in recent months to ensure the report reflects updated ground realities and offers a comprehensive assessment of the Accord’s implementation status.

With the Sub-Committee now nearing completion of its final document, the next few days are expected to be critical in shaping the state’s roadmap for fulfilling the long-pending commitments of the Assam Accord.