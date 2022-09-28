Assam: Accused Dies While Trying To Flee From Police Custody in Sivasagar

An accused held for stealing bikes died while attempting to escape from police custody in Assam’s Sivasagar district on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Babu Gowala, jumped into a pond in an attempt to escape.

According to sources, a black pulsar bike belonging to Putul Das was stolen in Gaurisagar on Tuesday.

Based on CCTV footage, the police arrested Babu and then while interrogation he jumped into the pond near the police station to flee, the police informed.

Babu was immediately rushed to Sivasagar Civil Hospital in critical condition however, he was declared dead by the doctor.

Wife of Babu said, “Yesterday evening the police came to our house and starting banging our door calling my husband. They broke our door and entered. We mistook them to be child lifters so we tried to hide taking our children with us. They said they will only interrogate regarding the stolen bike and will leave my husband the next day if nothing is found.”