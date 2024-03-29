Assam: AFSPA Extended in Four Districts Amid Security Concerns

In a recent notification dated March 27, 2024, the Government of Assam has extended declaration of "Disturbed Area" status for four districts of the state.
This decision, made under Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958, comes in response to ongoing concerns regarding the activity of a militant organization in the regions of Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, and Charaideo.
The original declaration, initiated on September 27, 2023, was scheduled to expire on March 31, 2024. However, based on a report submitted by the Assam Police Headquarters and subsequent proposals from the Assam Government to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the decision to extend the "Disturbed Area" status was endorsed.
Following due consideration, the Ministry of Home Affairs, communicated its decision to maintain the "status-quo" regarding the "Disturbed Areas" in Assam for an additional six months, effective from April 1, 2024.
Consequently, the Govt of Assam has officially declared the aforementioned districts as "Disturbed Area" for a further period of six months, commencing from April 1, 2024.
This decision underscores the government's commitment to addressing security challenges and ensuring the safety and well-being of citizens in these regions.