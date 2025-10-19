Assam: AHRC Orders Investigation Against ASP Gitartha Dev Sarma Over Baksa Unrest

The Assam Human Rights Commission (AHRC) has directed an official investigation against Assam Police ASP Gitartha Dev Sarma following the violent unrest in Baksa district, raising serious concerns over alleged human rights violations.

Tensions erupted when ASP Gitartha Dev Sarma, son of former Assam official Hitesh Dev Sharma, reportedly led the police crackdown on protesters outside the District Jail in Nikashi on October 15, 2025.

The controversy intensified after Hitesh Dev Sharma appeared to endorse his son’s actions on social media, later deleting the post amid widespread criticism.

The unrest followed the transfer of Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma, and three others—including Sandeepan Garg and two personal security officers—into judicial custody in connection with the mysterious death of Assam’s singing sensation Zubeen Garg.

Angry locals demanding justice clashed with police. Stones were hurled at vehicles, glass was shattered, and three police vans, along with a private satellite channel’s van, were set ablaze. A female officer was injured, and several protesters were detained as chaos unfolded.

Authorities quickly imposed a prohibitory order under Section 163 BNSS for Mushalpur town and the surrounding areas to restore peace.

The AHRC has instructed authorities to conduct a thorough inquiry and submit a detailed report, clarifying the role of ASP Gitartha Dev Sarma and other officials, and recommending action if any violations are found.

The incident has raised pressing questions about police accountability, the influence of political and bureaucratic lineage, and the use of heavy-handed tactics in managing public protests. Human rights activists have welcomed the SHRC directive, emphasizing that justice and transparency must prevail.

Also Read: Did ASP Gitartha Dev Sarma’s Actions Ignite Baksa Violence?