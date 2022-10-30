Assam: Alliance Air Begins Flight Service from Lilabari Airport

In a bid to boost air connectivity in Assam, Alliance Air began its flight services from the Lilabari Airport in Lakhimpur district on Sunday.

The flight service was virtually inaugurated by Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The flight service was inaugurated under the central government’s UDAN scheme from four other airports of the Northeast including Ziro, Shillong, Imphal and Aizawl airports.

According to reports, the Alliance Air will fly four days per week to Shillong and two days per week to Ziro.

On the other hand, Lilabari-Pasighat and Lilabari-Tezpur flight service has also been initiated.