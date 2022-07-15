Assam and Arunachal Pradesh Sign ‘Namsai Declaration’

In a bid to resolve the border issue, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh governments signed the historic ‘Namsai Declaration’ at the chief minister-level meeting held in Arunachal’s Namsai on Friday.

Both the states have agreed to reduce the numbers of disputed villages under the declaration.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma speaking about the prolonged border dispute between the two states said that now only 86 villages are in dispute between the two states as compared to 123 before.

"The border dispute between Arunachal Pradesh and Assam has been reduced or restricted now. Only 86 villages have the dispute now, not 123 villages. This is historic,” Sarma said.

“Based on our present boundary, we'll try to resolve the rest by September 15, this year. This is a milestone in the history of our friendship and brotherhood,” he further added.

Sarma also assured that the dispute resolution between the two states will not hinder the development processes on the ground.

Meanwhile, Arunachal chief minister Pema Khandu said that July 15, 2022 is a historic day and an important milestone. He also said that it was a seven-decade old issue which no earlier governments could resolve.