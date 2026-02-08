Assam Announces Rs 2 Crore for Translation of Sankardeva’s Creations

The 95th annual session of the Srimanta Sankardev Sangha, organised by the Tezpur district committee, saw lakhs of devotees and visitors from across Assam and abroad converge at the Jyoti-Bishnu Samannay Khetra, Soibari-Naharbari field, on the second day of the event.

The Saturday programme began with a state-wide cleanliness drive, followed by spiritual discourses including Praatah Prasanga and Naam Prasanga. A meeting of district presidents and secretaries of the Sangha was also held, focusing on organisational matters. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the session as the chief guest.

Addressing the gathering, Sarma praised Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev for uniting the then-divided Assamese society through ‘Ek Saran Naam Dharma’, inspired by the broader Bhakti Movement. He highlighted how Sankardev used art, literature, and culture to propagate the neo-Vaishnavite movement, leaving a lasting legacy across Assam and beyond.

The Chief Minister commended the discipline and dedication of the Sangha’s Seva Bahini and extended his greetings for the upcoming centenary celebration of the organisation. He announced that the Vindravani Vastra would be brought back to Assam for a two-year exhibition and revealed a Rs 2 crore grant for translating the literary works of Sankardev and Madhabdev into various Indian languages.

Sarma further pledged three years of financial support to Srimanta Sankardev University for the salaries of teachers and staff. He also sanctioned Rs 12 crore for constructing Namghars across all regional Sangha committees within the next three years, and an additional Rs 1 crore for the Tezpur Zilla Namghar. He urged collective efforts to strengthen Assamese society and cultural unity.

The session was attended by prominent leaders, including Dilip Saikia, MP and BJP state president, Prithviraj Rabha, MLA, Tezpur, Pramod Borthakur, MLA, Biswanath, Pallab Lochan Das, ASTC chairman, and Bhabendranath Deka, padadhikar, along with other dignitaries.