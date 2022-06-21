Assam: Army, NDRF, SDRF Carry Out Rescue Ops In Flood-Ravaged Cachar District

The Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) together carried out a rescue operations in flood-ravaged areas of Assam’s Cachar district including urban and rural parts of Silchar.

On Monday, the teams rescued over 3,000 people including pregnant women, children and senior citizens from different parts of Silchar town and the Cachar district, informed its district administration.

Vehicular movement was also restricted on many roads in view of the continuous entering of water from the Barak River into the Silchar town.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that the Indian Air Force (IAF) will carry one lakh litres of diesel and petrol to Silchar on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters at Diphu in Karbi Anglong district, CM Sarma said, "For the first time in the history of Assam, a special plane of Indian Air Force will carry 1 lakh litres of diesel and petrol to Silchar on June 21. Nothing like this ever before happened in Assam history. The Northeast Frontier Railway has also agreed to run a special relief train."

The Chief Minister further informed that over 2000 villages of Nagaon and Morigaon district are still reeling under flood waters.

"We are trying to help the flood-affected people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called me to enquire about the flood situation in the state. Today morning Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also called and all central government agencies Indian Air Force, Indian Railway, Indian Army are engaged in relief and rescue operations," he shared.

"There is no fund problem. All this is possible only because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's instruction," the chief minister said.

Meanwhile, Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Monday informed that 11 people died in floods and landslides incidents in the last 24 hours.

With the situation turning grim, CM Sarma directed all the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to prioritise relief operations instead of following procedures to avoid delays in supply relief.

So far, the flood and landslides have claimed 82 lives in Assam and 27 people still remain missing.

More than 12.30 lakh people have been affected alone in Assam's Barpeta district followed by 4.69 lakh in Darrang, 4.40 lakh in Nagaon, 3.38 lakh in Bajali, 2.91 lakh in Dhubri, 2.82 lakh in Kamrup, 2.80 lakh in Goalpara, 2.07 lakh in Cachar, 1.84 lakh in Nalbari, 1.51 lakh in South Salmara, 1.46 lakh in Bongaigaon, 1.34 lakh in Karimganj district.

As the flood waters continue to ravage Silchar town in the Cachar district, an order was issued by the district administration on Monday that stated, "The water levels at various places of the town are rapidly rising and the current of water is also very high. Considering the situation, it is very risky for vehicles(two-wheelers/three-wheelers/four-wheelers) to ply through the route starting from Bilpar to National Highway through Rangirkhari Point and from Bilpar to Link Road point through Sonai Road."

"With a view to further augment our efforts, with a view to safeguarding the lives of people, vehicular traffic to, from and within the above-mentioned area is hereby restricted for the next 24 hours by exercising the powers vested with District Disaster Management Authority under section 34, subsection (b) of the Disaster Management Act 2005 w.e.f for the next 24 hours."