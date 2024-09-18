Assam: Arnamai Bora Rape-Murder Case Accused Re-Arrested In Drug Raid

Moinul Haque, the prime accused in the high-profile rape and murder case of a school teacher, Arnamai Bora, has reportedly been re-arrested, this time for drug trafficking.
According to sources, Haque was apprehended by police during a raid led by Hojai Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Nirmali Barman at Kohar village in Jamunamukh, with a significant quantity of illicit drugs.
A total of 44.96 grams of heroin, concealed in a soapbox, was seized from his possession.
The operation, conducted based on a tip-off, began at the Jamunamukh railway station and was carried out by the DSP, following directives from Hojai Superintendent of Police (SP) Saurav Gupta and with the support of Jamunamukh Police.
The raid initially led to the arrest of another drug supplier, Nizam Uddin. Following his interrogation, the police conducted a further raid in Kohar village, which led to Haque's capture.
Haque's arrest is notable given his previous involvement in the notorious rape and murder case of 58-year-old school teacher Arnamai Bora in 2017.
In January 2023, the Gauhati High Court commuted his death sentence to three years in prison, citing insufficient evidence to support the original charges. The High Court's decision came after quashing the lower court's death sentence, which had been handed down in December 2022.
The then Director General Of Police (DGP) of Assam, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, had admitted that the investigation in the case was botched up by the police.
He mentioned that the police did not add charges under sections 120 (B) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the two accused in killing of the school teacher.