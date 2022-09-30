Assam-Arunachal Border Row: 2nd Crucial Regional Committees Meet Held

The second Joint Meeting to resolve the border dispute between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh by the Regional Committees of Namsai, Lohit & Lower Dibang Valley Districts of Arunachal Pradesh and Tinsukia District of Assam was held in Dibrugarh on Thursday.

The final report of the Regional Committees to be submitted to the chief ministers of both the states was discussed in the meeting.

Assam cabinet minister Atul Bora said that majority of the border issues concerning the districts have been sorted out and that the joint report will be submitted to chief ministers of both states within Oct 15.

Meanwhile, Arunachal Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein said that both the governments are committed to resolve the seven decades old boundary disputes after the BJP government came into power.

Chowna Mein however added that whatever little differences exists on the proposed ‘as in and where is basis’ by the district administrations of both sides, it will be amicably resolved between the two legislators from both sides in consultation with the stakeholders.