Assam-Arunachal Border Row: Regional Committees to Submit Report to Centre

In a bid to settle the border issue between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, an important meeting of the regional committees of the two states was held in Guwahati on Monday.

As an outcome of the meeting, the regional committees finalized the report to be sent to the Centre.

The meeting was held in the presence of Assam cabinet ministers Jayanta Mallabaruah, Ranoj Pegu, two ministers of Arunachal Pradesh, and other members of regional committees of both the states formed to settle the border dispute.

Discussions were made on 57 disputed villages in the bordering areas.

Speaking after the meeting, Jayanta Mallabaruah claimed that the negotiations were 95 percent successful and that they could finalize the proposal to be submitted to chief ministers of both the states.

Talking to media persons, Jayanta Mallabaruah said, “Regional committees of both the states met today to discuss on the border row. We have finalized the report to be submitted to the Centre. Further, regarding the areas which are still unresolved, chief ministerial level discussions will be held if necessary.”

He further said, “We are primarily focusing on what the people living in the bordering areas want. We had done a joint survey along the borders in Assam’s Dhemaji and certain areas of Arunachal Pradesh. We are trying to find a solution to the border dispute based on the suggestions that we received from the people.”