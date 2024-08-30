Assam Assembly: 4 New Bills To Be Tabled On Final Day

The proceedings of the Assam Assembly is set to begin with the Question Hour on Friday with the opposition likely to go hard at ruling party members. Today also marks the fifth and final day of the Autumn session of the Assembly.
As per reports, there are four bills that are expected to be floored and will be taken up for discussions today. These are:
The Assam Right to Public Services (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which will be introduced by Parliamentary Affaris Minister Pijush Hazarika.
Transport Minister Keshab Mahanta will table the Assam Motor Vchicle Taxation (Amendment) Bill, 2024.
The Assam Fixation of Ceiling on Land Holdings Bill, 2024 will be brought up for discussion by Minister Jogen Mohan.
Jogen Mohan will also present the Assam Agricultural Land (Regulation of Reclassification and Transfer for Non-Agricultural Purpose) Bill, 2024.
The Autumn session of the Assam Assembly began last week on August 22. The first day of the session, the Assembly commenced with a one-hour Question Hour, followed by the tabling of the Presentation of Supplementary Demands for Grants for the year 2024–25, outlining additional budget provisions for the state government.
The state government had previously notified the Assembly Secretariat that 13 government bills were scheduled for tabling during the Autumn Session.
Several important bills have been passed during the Autumn session so far including, among others, the Assam Land and Revenue Regulation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2024 to safeguard Assam's cultural heritage, and the Assam Repealing Bill, 2024 officially abolishing the 89-year-old Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Act and Rules of 1935 with the new bill, titled the Assam Compulsory Registration of Muslim Marriages and Divorces Bill, 2024, introduced to prevent child marriages and eliminating the 'Qazi' system in Muslim marriage registration.