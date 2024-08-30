Assam Assembly: 4 New Bills To Be Tabled On Final Day

Several important bills have been passed during the Autumn session so far including, among others, the Assam Land and Revenue Regulation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2024 to safeguard Assam's cultural heritage, and the Assam Repealing Bill, 2024 officially abolishing the 89-year-old Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Act and Rules of 1935 with the new bill, titled the Assam Compulsory Registration of Muslim Marriages and Divorces Bill, 2024, introduced to prevent child marriages and eliminating the 'Qazi' system in Muslim marriage registration.