Assam Assembly Day 2 Highlights: 3 Bills Tabled; Opposition Protests

Another bill that was tabled by cabinet minister Jogen Mohan today was the Assam Land and Revenue Regulation (Amendment) Bill aimed at curtailing the sale of land surrounding 'heritage structures' by declaring the area as protected. If passed, it will prevent unauthorised sale of lands in Barpeta, Bordua, Majuli and other important sites across the state where holy Satras exist. Barpeta, Bordua and Majuli will be declared as heritage blocks as part of the process.