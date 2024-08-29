Assam Assembly Passes Landmark Bill to Preserve Heritage Sites and Cultural Identity

The legislation restricts the sale or purchase of land within a 5-kilometer radius of these heritage sites, allowing transactions only among residents who have lived in the area for at least three generations. The Bill aims to protect Assam's cultural identity, specifically the Mandirs, Naamghars, and Sattras, in line with the longstanding agenda of state leaders like Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi and Bishnuram Medhi.