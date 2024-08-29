Assam Assembly Passes Landmark Bill to Preserve Heritage Sites and Cultural Identity

In a significant move aimed at safeguarding Assam's cultural heritage, the Assam Legislative Assembly has passed the Assam Land and Revenue Regulation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2024.
This Bill introduces a new chapter to the Assam Land and Revenue Regulation Act of 1886, empowering the state government to establish “Heritage Belt and Block” zones around historical landmarks over 250 years old.
The legislation restricts the sale or purchase of land within a 5-kilometer radius of these heritage sites, allowing transactions only among residents who have lived in the area for at least three generations. The Bill aims to protect Assam's cultural identity, specifically the Mandirs, Naamghars, and Sattras, in line with the longstanding agenda of state leaders like Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi and Bishnuram Medhi.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed gratitude to the legislators who supported the Bill, emphasizing that the law strengthens the state's commitment to safeguarding 'Jati, Mati, Bheti' (community, land, and home).