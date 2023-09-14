Assam Assembly Passes Panchayat (Amendment) Bill, 2023

Assam Legislative Assembly has on Thursday passed the much awaited Assam Panchayat (Amendment) Bill, 2023 by voice vote on the fourth day of the autumn session.
Earlier, the state cabinet had approved to amend certain provisions of Assam Panchayat Act, 1994.
The provisions suggested by the cabinet are indirect elections for the post of President in Gaon Panchayat (GP) - new (GP) president will be elected from 10 GP members.
Introduction of political symbols in the elections of Zilla Parishad and Anchalik Panchayat and no party symbols for candidates contesting GP elections.
No-confidence motion cannot be brought against the President and VP of Gaon Panchayat (GP), Anchalik Panchayat (AP), and Zilla Parishad (ZP) for two-and-a-half years.
Reservation of seats for SC/ST by rotation in wards of GPs having more than 10% SC/ST population Constitution of Ward Sabha Categorization of districts to be on the basis of population density, and reorganisation of GPs to be done accordingly.
Introduction of EVM in panchayat elections and the constitution of the District Delimitation Commission to decide the size of ZP, AP, and GP constituencies.
Disqualification of elected representatives of panchayats upon violation of the legal age of marriage, Disqualification of members of political parties due to anti-defection and audit of ZP accounts by the Accountant General of Assam For GP members: Matriculation (Class X Pass for SC/ST members); for AP/ZP members: Higher Secondary Pass (Matriculation for SC/ST).