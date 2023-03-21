Assam Assembly Adopts Resolution To Condemn Controversial BBC Documentary

Earlier, while addressing the House during the ongoing budget session of the Assam Legislative Assembly, the Assam CM had condemned the documentary and questioned its timing, while adding that the allegations made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the documentary are false.

Assam CM Sarma slammed those responsible saying that the timing could have been better. He said that the documentary was aired at a time when India was entrusted with the presidency of G20 and Assam also got the opportunity to host five meetings of the summit in the state, in a bid to highlight its malicious intent.

The Assembly expressed concerns about the documentary and observed that it was propaganda. Meanwhile, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma spoke on the vaccination drive in India and said that 130 crore Indians were inoculated under the leadership of PM Modi. He also said that the India getting the presidency of G20 was a proud moment not only for the Prime Minister, but also for the entire country.

The Assam CM also questioned BBC’s coverage of India’s history including the infamous Jallianwala Bagh massacre and asked if the BBC criticized the British government when Kanaklata was murdered in Assam or when Tileswar Barua was shot and killed in Dhekiajuli. The CM also highlighted India’s position and said that a few days ago, India placed 11th in the GDP growth rate, which is a proud moment for everyone.

He went on to further question that how BBC could try to disrepute the PM of India after the Supreme Court of the country has given him a clean chit. CM Sarma said that people may have had their opinions and observations about the Prime Minister, but since the Supreme Court’s 2022 verdict in 2022 is in favour of the PM, then how could the BBC air such a controversial documentary and publish it in India.

It may be noted that the BBC had released a two part documentary titled ‘India: The Modi Question’ on the 2002 riots in Gujarat in January. The film stirred up a major controversy and became a topic of debate everywhere.

In June last year, the Supreme Court had given PM Modi a clean chit in the case while quashing allegations of a larger conspiracy by Zakia Jafri, the widow of Congress leader Ehsan Jafri, who was killed in the 2002 riots.

The Supreme Court had observed that the failure on the part of certain officials cannot be inferred as a “state-sponsored crime (violence) against the minority community.”