Assam Assembly Scraps Colonial-Era Jumma Break To Boost Productivity

The Assam Legislative Assembly has officially amended a longstanding rule that allowed a two-hour Jumma break on Fridays, historically observed to facilitate Muslim legislators in offering their prayers. The decision to scrap the break was implemented to enhance the assembly's productivity, according to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Expressing gratitude to Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, Sarma stated, "By doing away with the 2-hour Jumma break, Assam Assembly has prioritised productivity and shed another vestige of colonial baggage. This practice was introduced by Muslim League's Syed Saadulla in 1937. My gratitude to Speaker Biswajit Daimary and our legislators for this historical decision." The Chief Minister made the remarks in a post on X.
Previously, the Assembly adjourned its Friday sittings at 11 a.m. to allow Muslim members to attend namaaz, resuming after lunch. Under the new rule, proceedings will continue uninterrupted on Fridays, beginning at 9:30 a.m., in line with other days.
The order further emphasized that the amendment aimed to abolish a "colonial practice" designed to divide society along religious lines. The proposal to amend the rule was first presented to the Rules Committee, chaired by Speaker Daimary, who noted that the change was necessary to align with the secular nature of the Constitution. The committee unanimously supported the proposal.
The official order stated, "Since the creation of the Assam Legislative Assembly, the sitting of the Assembly on Friday used to be adjourned at 11 a.m. to facilitate Muslim members to go for namaaz. The Assembly used to resume its proceedings in the post-lunch session after the Muslim members had come back from the namaaz." It further read, "Biswajit Daimary, Hon'ble Speaker, took note of this matter and in view of the secular nature of the Constitution, proposed that the Assam Legislative Assembly must conduct its proceedings on Fridays like any other day without any adjournment to facilitate Muslim members to go for namaaz."
The motion to amend the rule was adopted by the House, marking the end of the Jumma break, which had been in place since 1937.