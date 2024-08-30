Assam Assembly Scraps Colonial-Era Jumma Break To Boost Productivity

The official order stated, "Since the creation of the Assam Legislative Assembly, the sitting of the Assembly on Friday used to be adjourned at 11 a.m. to facilitate Muslim members to go for namaaz. The Assembly used to resume its proceedings in the post-lunch session after the Muslim members had come back from the namaaz." It further read, "Biswajit Daimary, Hon'ble Speaker, took note of this matter and in view of the secular nature of the Constitution, proposed that the Assam Legislative Assembly must conduct its proceedings on Fridays like any other day without any adjournment to facilitate Muslim members to go for namaaz."