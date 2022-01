At least 10 people were left injured in a road accident that occurred in Assam’s Demow in Sivasagar district on Monday.

As per sources, the passenger they were travelling in somehow lost control and fell in a gorge in Deseng Rajabari area.

The bus, bearing registration number ‘AR 01 M 7942’ was en route Duliajan from Guwahati when the mishap happened.

The injured were later admitted to a hospital in Demow for medical treatment.