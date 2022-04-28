Assam: At least 14 Injured In Mukalmua Road Accident

At least 14 persons were injured in a road accident that took place in Mukalmua in Assam’s Nalbari district on Thursday.

As per sources, the traveler with 12 passengers onboard lost control and collided with an oncoming motorcycle, after which it fell into a nearby gorge.

The two bikers were also injured, taking the toll to 14.

Meanwhile, the injured passengers were rescued by locals and were admitted to a hospital for medical treatment.

Earlier today, a bus bringing people to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally at Loringthepi in Karbi Anglong district in Assam collided with a truck at Kothiatoli in Nagaon district.

Several persons travelling in the bus have been injured.

According to reports, the bus was bringing people from West Karbi Anglong to the prime minister’s rally venue.

