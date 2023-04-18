Assam: At Least 15 Injured In Head-On Collision at Jagiroad

At least 15 persons were grievously injured in a road mishap that took place at Jagiroad under Assam’s Morigaon district.

The incident was reported near Nagaon Paper Mill situated along National Highway 37 on the Guwahati-Nagaon route.

According to information, an oncoming truck collided head-on with a traveler vehicle on the highway, resulting in the injuries.

No casualty was reported at the time of filing this report.

Following the incident, the injured were rushed to Mahatma Gandhi Model Hospital for medical attention.

Local police later reached the scene to take stock of the situation.

Recently, two bikers lost their lives in a fatal road accident that occurred at Garmur in Assam’s Bokakhat.

The accident occurred when a speeding bike hit a roadside pole. The impact of the collision was so severe that both the riders were thrown off the bike and sustained critical injuries.

The injured bikers were immediately rushed to the nearest hospital, where doctors declared them dead upon arrival.

The bike involved in the accident had the registration number AS-05-S-8851. Eyewitnesses reported that the bike was being driven at a very high speed when it hit the pole.

The accident caused a massive commotion in the area, with several locals rushing to the spot to help the victims.